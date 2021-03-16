Bill allowing education opportunity accounts advances

Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday making it easier for students to cross district lines to attend school and allowing tax credit funding pools to help pay for educational expenses.

The sweeping measure cleared a Senate committee after it was amended to expand the potential use of tax credit scholarships for private school tuition.

The bill allows for creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donors who would receive tax credits. The grants, managed by third-party groups, could be used for a variety of educational expenses and for public school tuition.

The House-passed version limited use of the money for private school tuition to three urban counties — Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton. The Senate panel Tuesday expanded the private school tuition option to five more counties — Boone, Hardin, Davies, Warren and Campbell.

Opponents warn the accounts will drain money from public schools. The Kentucky Education Association, representing tens of thousands of educators, has put its political weight against the bill.

Under the bill, school districts would have to create policies allowing students to attend schools there if they live elsewhere. The bill would allow nonresident students to count toward a district’s daily attendance figure — a crucial variable in calculating school funding in Kentucky.