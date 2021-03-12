Shipping supply maker plans $47M Georgia plant, hiring 400

A company that makes plastic mailers will open a factory in suburban Atlanta, investing $47 million and hiring 400 people.

PAC Worldwide, based near Seattle, announced Thursday that it will open the plant in Union City this summer.

Steve Foster, president of the privately-held company, said the factory will bring the product closer to customers and suppliers. The location also provides a larger labor pool. The 46-year-old company said the expansion is driven in part by growth in online shopping.

PAC Worldwide makes plastic envelopes, bubble wrap, and insulators for shipping. It also makes machines that wrap items.

The company will take over an existing 500,000-square-foot (46,000-square-meter) facility.

Marie Hodge Gordon, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state will pay an unspecified sum to train workers. PAC Worldwide could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,250 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth $2.5 million.

The company could also qualify for property tax breaks from Union City and Fulton County.

PAC Worldwide has 1,900 employees in Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Mexico.