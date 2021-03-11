ExOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The ExOne Co. (XONE) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The 3-D printer company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $59.3 million.

ExOne shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.69, rising sixfold in the last 12 months.