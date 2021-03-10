Business

Vaalco Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.2 million, or 83 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $67.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.22. A year ago, they were trading at $1.39.

