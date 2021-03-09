Business

Navistar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LISLE, Ill.

Navistar International Corp. (NAV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The truck and engine maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

Navistar shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Star Equity Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 09, 2021 6:24 AM

Movie News & Reviews

‘The Real World’ made ‘Julie from Alabama’ a star. The spotlight wasn’t what she hoped

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service