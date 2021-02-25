Erie Indemnity: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.8 million.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $609.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $293.3 million, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Erie Indemnity shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $245.84, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.