Pennsylvania man shot, killed by police after robbery, chase

The Associated Press

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

Authorities on Friday launched an investigation after police in Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who they were pursuing following an armed robbery had brandished a weapon at them, officials said.

The events unfolded Thursday night when state troopers responded to a domestic dispute in which a handgun was used to assault a victim at a trailer park in Woodward Township, state police said.

According to officials, Clifford Wilbur Jr., 38, had fled the scene and then robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police gave chase and Wilbur's vehicle crashed.

Wilbur produced a handgun and troopers and officers opened fire, state police said. Wilbur was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

State police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office were investigating the shooting.

