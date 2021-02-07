Business

Georgia city seeks grant to start flights to North Carolina

The Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga.

Officials in south Georgia are hoping federal officials will award a grant that could increase air service to Valdosta Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Jim Galloway told the Valdosta Daily Times that a grant could enable two round trips a day connecting to the American Airlines hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Valdosta City Council recently applied for the Federal Aviation Administration grant, but a decision is not expected until fall.

Currently, the only airline service offers three round trips a day connecting to Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

Any flights to North Carolina would not begin until 2022.

The application seeks $1.25 million to subsidize air traffic, with Valdosta required to provide a 10% match, mostly coming from Valdosta waiving landing fees and terminal rent.

The remainder of the money would come from local groups such as the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. City Manager Mark Barber said some groups have already pledged money.

  Comments  

Business

Family of woman who drank sanitizer sues firm that made it

February 07, 2021 1:46 PM

People

Movie cameras rolling again in Savannah with virus protocols

February 07, 2021 1:40 PM

Business

Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50

February 07, 2021 12:44 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service