Middle Georgia mayor to retire after decades in office

A middle Georgia mayor plans to resign after 32 years in elected office.

Dublin Mayor Phil Best announced at a Thursday City Council meeting that he will step down on July 1. Best has been mayor of Dublin since 1999. Before that he was a council member in Dublin and McRae.

“I’m not sick that I know of, I haven’t done anything bad, I'm not mad. It’s just time to retire,” he told council members.

Best said the council will be able to appoint an interim mayor. Voters will be able to fill the post during elections already scheduled this summer for council members in the city of 16,000 people.

“I do plan to continue to serve this community which I love so dearly," Best told council members.

Best, a real estate broker, was president of the Georgia Municipal Association from 2019 to 2020. He has focused on economic development and attracting college education opportunities to the Laurens County seat.