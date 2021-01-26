By the numbers: Federal lobbying by NCAA, Power Five in 2020

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. The NCAA and the Power Five conferences will have to work harder to prevent major changes to college sports now that Democrats control Congress and the White House. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) AP

The Power Five conferences and the NCAA spent 2020 lobbying Congress toward legislation that would create a uniform standard for athletes earning money from their, name, image and likeness (NIL) while largely maintaining the status quo of amateurism in college sports.

The Power Five spent a total of $1,730,000, with each league hiring its own dedicated firm and the five leagues giving $40,000 apiece to two firms — one Republican and one Democratic. The NCAA had a lobbying budget of $480,000, bringing the total spent by the leagues and the NCAA to $2,210,000. A breakdown:

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

— $370,000 to DLA Piper.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $450,000.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

— $100,000 to The Glover Park Group.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $180,000.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

— $130,000 to Kit Bond Strategies.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $210,000.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

— $240,000 to Cassidy & Associates.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $320,000.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

— $490,000 to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

— $40,000 to Marshall & Popp.

— $40,000 to Subject Matter.

— Total: $570,000.

NCAA

— $480,000 total lobbying budget, with half that total going to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and the rest to the NCAA's in-house lobbyists.

