Georgia-Pacific moving all Dixie cup production to Kentucky

Georgia-Pacific plans to expand its Dixie cup manufacturing operation in Kentucky while closing a facility in Pennsylvania by the end of the year, the company said.

About 190 jobs at the Lehigh Valley plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, plant will be lost, Georgia-Pacific said. The Lexington expansion will create about 50 jobs.

Lehigh Valley will continue making cups for the next several months while equipment is moved to Lexington, the company said.

“With the closure of the Lehigh Valley plant, it means that after 2021 all Dixie cups, including premium hot cups, recycled fiber cups and bath cups, will be made at the Lexington plant,” a company news release said last week.

Georgia-Pacific also has a plant in Bowling Green that makes plates and bowls. The company completed a $100 million expansion there in November, creating more than 70 jobs.