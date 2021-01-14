More NC towns expand LGBT employment, commerce protections

More North Carolina towns have approved expanded non-discrimination ordinances for LGBT people, the result of the recent expiration of a 3 1/2-year ban on such rules by local governments.

The Chapel Hill board approved new protections unanimously on Wednesday that cover employment and public accommodations like hotels, restaurants and retailers within the town limits for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other characteristics.

The boards of other Orange County communities of Carrboro and Hillsborough also backed similar ordinances this week. The local laws approved Monday by Hillsborough and Tuesday in Carrboro expressly make such discrimination punishable by a misdemeanor and $500 fines.

The moratorium that expired Dec. 1 was implemented in early 2017 as the result of a compromise between Republican state legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to get rid of the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill.” A key disputed section of the 2016 measure called House Bill 2 required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth. State legislators still control policies involving public bathrooms.

Gay-rights advocates praised this week's actions by local governments, saying it's proper for towns and cities to act to protect LGBT citizens when comprehensive state and federal protections still are lacking.