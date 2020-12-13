Police hope photos spur tips in retired farmer’s killing

Investigators are hoping a newly released batch of photos will spur the public to provide leads in the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.

The photos released by Indiana State Police show vehicles that may have been in the area around the time 85-year-old Lowell Badger was slain in his rural Sullivan County home.

Police said Badger, whose body was found on Dec. 8, 2012, was slain sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Terre Haute.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said the photos were taken from a gas station's security video in nearby Graysville, a few miles east of the Illinois state line. He said they depict vehicles “that passed by or stopped at the gas station, shortly after the murder."

“Taking into account that the murder occurred in the wee hours of the morning and Graysville is a very small town, the hope is someone might recognize a vehicle or person," Cottom told the Tribune-Star.

Police also released a photo of a weathered safe made by the John D. Brush and Co. that is similar to one stolen from Badger's home, although the stolen safe was in pristine condition.

A 46-inch (117-centimeter) Sony Bravia LCD television was also taken from his home.

A reward of about $30,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger’s death.