Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

White Claw maker plans new brewery in South Carolina

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

An alcoholic beverage company plans a new $400 million dollar brewery and production facility in South Carolina, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

Mark Anthony Brewing's project in Richland County will create 300 jobs, the release said. The facility will be in the Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia.

White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade are among the products it will produce.

Construction is to start “almost immediately” on the more than 1 million square-foot (92,903-square meter) facility, which is expected to be fully operational by summer.

The project will benefit from the state’s job development credits program. And Richland County will receive more than $6 million in grants for infrastructure work and property acquisition, according to the release.

Business newsletter

Keep up with local business news and small business advice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service