Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

$10.6 million contract for Mississippi garment maker

The Associated Press

GOLDEN, Miss.

A Mississippi apparel manufacturer has been awarded a $10.6 million contract for military clothing.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the award means Golden Manufacturing Co. in the Tishomingo County town of Golden will continue to make garments for the military.

The newspaper reported Friday that the contract is the first of three one-year options issued by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency associated with a contract awarded in May 2019. The company prodsuce garments for the Navy and the Army.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service