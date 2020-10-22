Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher on Wall Street Thursday, as several earnings reports from big U.S. companies came in better than analysts had expected.

New data showed U.S. unemployment claims declined last week and sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose sharply. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress was being made in negotiations over a possible stimulus package.

Health care companies, banks, and communication services stocks accounted for most of the gains, which helped the S&P 500 recoup its losses from a day earlier.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.93 points, or 0.5%, to 3,453.49.

Business newsletter

Keep up with local business news and small business advice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 152.84 points, or 0.5%, to 28,363.66.

The Nasdaq composite added 21.31 points, or 0.2%, to 11,506.01.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index climbed 26.48 points, or 1.7%, to 1,630.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 30.32 points, or 0.9%.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

The Dow is down 242.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 165.55 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.55 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 222.71 points, or 6.9%.

The Dow is down 174.78 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,533.40 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.22 points, or 2.3%.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

October 22, 2020 1:25 PM

Business

Trump adds support to Lumbee Tribe federal recognition bill

October 22, 2020 4:59 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service