Longtime auto parts maker TOPY finishes Frankfort expansion

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A car parts manufacturer has completed a $38 million expansion at its Frankfort facility.

Topy America Inc. makes steel wheels for passenger cars and light trucks. The expansion at its 500,000-square foot facility included a new automated steel wheel assembly line, an additional painting line and other upgrades, according to a release from the governor's office.

Topy was started in 1985 in Frankfort as Topy Corp. Topy America was established in 2007. The company, a subsidiary of Topy Industries in Japan, produces steel road wheels for all the major automotive manufacturers.

The governor's office said Kentucky has about 520 automotive suppliers that employ nearly 101,000 full-time workers.

The Topy expansion project was preliminarily approved for up to $1.75 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Reinvestment Act.

