Suspicious package prompts Daytona Beach airport evacuation
Authorities in Florida are evacuating the Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement online saying that the airport was being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported at about 6:15 a.m. It says more information will be shared as it becomes available.
No further details were immediately available. A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.
