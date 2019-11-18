The Latest: Emirates announces $6.4 billion Airbus order

People climb down the stairs of a plane, on the opening day of Dubai Airshow, in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The biennial airshow has opened as major Gulf airlines reign back big-ticket purchases after a staggering $140 billion in new orders were announced at the 2013 show before global oil prices collapsed. AP Photo

The Latest on news from the Dubai Air Show (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced a new order for 20 additional wide-body A350-900 planes in a deal worth $6.4 billion.

This brings the airline’s total order for the aircraft to 50 Airbus A350s costing $16 billion at list price.

The announcement came on Monday at Dubai’s Airshow, the Middle East’s biggest aviation event. It was also the largest order at the biennial airshow that’s seen a slowdown of big purchases by Gulf Mideast carriers.

___

11:10 a.m.

Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad has partnered with Boeing to launch what they say will be one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers.

Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels next year. Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

As fuel costs eat up a quarter of airline spending, Douglas said Monday the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20% more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad’s fleet.

Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions — about 2.5% worldwide.