Mandatory student meal plans opposed at Alaska university

A University of Alaska Fairbanks student has launched a protest campaign against the school's mandatory meal plans for undergraduates living on campus.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that 19-year-old freshman Brennan Lippert says mandated meal plans are an extra financial burden for students who already pay high costs.

A spokeswoman says the university requires undergraduate students residing on campus to buy a meal plan, with the exception of undergraduates in on-campus family housing.

The school began requiring freshmen to live on campus this year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lippert has carried a sign on campus reading, "Mandatory Meal Plans are a Scam," while gathering student signatures on a petition.

Lippert says acceptable changes include allowing students to opt out of meal plans and providing another campus residential option without a meal plan.