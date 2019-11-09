SC taxpayers to soon get rebate checks

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will begin issuing 400,000 tax rebate checks in the coming week.

Gov. Henry McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, says lawmakers approved $50 rebates for eligible taxpayers six months ago and less than a month after the Oct. 15 individual income tax extension deadline, final numbers are in. He says more than 1.2 million qualifying taxpayers will receive $50 rebate checks over the next month.

WCSC-TV reports rebate checks will be issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will get their check by Dec. 2. Married couples who filed a joint 2018 individual tax return will receive one $50 rebate.

The rebate is being paid with the $61 million state income tax windfall from South Carolina's $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot winner.