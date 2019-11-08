Maine scallop lottery to let new people in lucrative fishery

Maine fishing regulators are collecting the final entrants into a lottery to participate in one of the most lucrative marine industries in the state.

The state uses a lottery system to give out new licenses for the scallop fishery. Friday's the final day for fishermen to enter the lotteries.

Maine scallops were worth more than $10.50 per pound at the docks last year. The scallops often sell for more than $20 per pound in grocery stores.

Maine fishermen harvest scallops either by drag boats or by diving for them and collecting them by hand. The two methods have their own lotteries. The vast majority of Maine's scallop fishermen use boats, but diver scallops are an especially popular restaurant item.