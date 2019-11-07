Business
China says Beijing, US to end tariff hikes as talks progress
China's Commerce Ministry says Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress.
Gao Feng, the Commerce Ministry spokesman, said Thursday that envoys had "agreed to a phased cancellation of tariff increases depending on the progress of negotiations."
He told reporters that if both sides reach a first phase agreement, then based on that deal they will cancel already imposed tariffs proportionately.
