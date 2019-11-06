Business leaders protest Honolulu single-use plastics bill

Members of the Oahu business community have gathered to protest a bill under consideration by the Honolulu City Council to ban single-use plastic items.

News organizations reported retail and wholesale business leaders gathered in Honolulu Tuesday to speak against what they believe is a poorly crafted measure.

Bill 40 would prohibit the use of certain plastic items and polystyrene containers in restaurants and food manufacturing companies.

Business operators say the bill would give mainland competitors an advantage because the law would not apply to their products.

Companies say the bill's list of targeted products has expanded beyond its original intent of phasing out plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, and bags.

The council's Public Safety and Welfare Committee has allowed hardship exemptions for businesses with no alternatives to the use of plastics.