Summit County voters pass nicotine, tobacco sales tax

Summit County residents have voted to pass a new sales tax to combat the use of nicotine and tobacco products.

The Summit Daily reported Tuesday that voters in the north-central Colorado county passed the ballot measure increasing the sales tax on cigarettes to $4 a pack along with a 40% tax increase for products including e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. Officials say the tax includes a 10% annual increase for four years through 2024.

The tax is expected to go into effect Jan. 1 with the first 10% increase in January 2021.

Some studies show a cost increase is the most effective way to reduce use of these products. Multiple other counties including Pitkin, Eagle, Glenwood Springs and New Castle voted on similar measures.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

This story has been updated to correct the location of Summit County.