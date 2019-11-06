Ohio voters OK 73% of school tax issues in latest election

Ohio voters have approved nearly three-quarters of the public school district tax issues that were on ballots for Tuesday's election.

The Ohio School Boards Association says unofficial results show voters passed 113 of the 154 school tax issues on the ballot, or 73%.

The association says just over half of the proposals were renewals, and all but a few of those 82 renewal measures were approved. There was less support for new school tax issues, as only 35 of those 72 issues were passed.

The votes come as state lawmakers are considering a possible overhaul of how Ohio schools are funded with a mix of state and local dollars. Ohio's school-funding system has become a complicated patchwork since the system was found unconstitutional in 1997.