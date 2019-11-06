5 New Hampshire cities approve sports betting locations

Five New Hampshire cities voted to allow sports betting locations, and two others have approved keno.

The New Hampshire Lottery said the cities of Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth on Tuesday voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

Cities where the sports betting measure didn't pass were Concord, Dover, Nashua and Rochester. Dover and Rochester did approve keno, however. Keno didn't pass in Concord.

Franklin voters already approved their city as a potential location for sports book retail locations during city elections Oct. 1. Towns will able to place the question on their Town Meeting warrants in the spring.

A new state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. It also allows the state to set up a "sports book" retail location to facilitate sports betting. That will be allowed through as many as 10 physical sports book locations and as many as five online sports books.

The lottery expects to have mobile sports betting available across the state by January, with sports book locations up and running by late winter or early spring next year.

The state approved the electronic bingo game keno in 2017. Over the past two years, 86 communities have approved it, and it's offered at 191 places statewide.

Keno sales have reached $46.4 million since its inception.