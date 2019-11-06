The Latest: Colorado sports betting vote too close to call

Voter Hannah Johnson, left, hands her ballot to election judge Michael Michalek at pick-up site of the Denver Election Division outside the City/County Building early Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

The Latest on Colorado's statewide elections (all times local):

11 p.m.

A ballot measure that would legalize sports betting in Colorado is too close to call.

Votes for and against Proposition DD were running nearly equal with more than 1.2 million ballots cast in Tuesday's election.

Republicans and Democrats in Colorado's Legislature referred the measure to voters. It would allow sports betting and tax it to help fund a state water conservation plan.

If approved, it would allow Colorado's 33 casinos to offer in-person and online wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports in May.

Voters rejected a measure to allow the state to keep excess tax revenue for schools and roads.

8:45 p.m.

Colorado voters have rejected a ballot measure asking if the state could keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded under limits set by the state constitution.

Democrats who control the statehouse had referred the measure, called Proposition CC, to Tuesday's ballot.

Proposition CC asked if the state could keep revenue in those years when it has a surplus and is required to return that money to taxpayers.

The revenue would have been allocated to transportation and transit, K-12 schools and higher education.

Voters also are deciding whether to legalize sports betting in Colorado.

10:24 a.m.

A ballot measure to let state government keep rather than refund excess tax revenue and another proposition legalizing sports betting topped Colorado's off-year election ballot Tuesday.

Both measures were sent to the ballot by the Democrat-led Legislature, in accordance with the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a 1992 amendment to the state constitution that requires voter approval of any tax increases, bonding or revenue retention measures.

Supporters of Proposition CC hope its passage would lead to the state investing billions of dollars in modernizing roads and schools to keep up with rapid population growth.

Backers of Proposition DD, the bipartisan sports betting proposal, were counting on Coloradans' previous willingness to approve "sin taxes" — in this case to bring sports gambling out of the black market and tax it to pay for water conservation.