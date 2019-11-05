North Dakota asks South Dakota to help with agency probe

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has asked South Dakota authorities to help investigate an agency that allegedly violated state law on contract bidding.

Auditor Joshua Gallion released a report last month that said the Department of Commerce violated the law on bidding uncompetitive contracts totaling more than $87,000 for the state's new "Be Legendary" logo.

The logo sparked criticism earlier this year when the contract for it was awarded to a Minnesota firm headed by a woman who once worked for Gov. Doug Burgum's old Fargo software business.

Stenehjem says he wants an investigator who has no knowledge of the audit or the agency to conduct a probe.

The Commerce Department says it did nothing wrong but has identified where some improvements can be made.