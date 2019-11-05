Baltimore plastic bag ban proposal passes council vote

Preliminary approval has been granted by the Baltimore City Council to ban retailers from giving out plastic bags.

The Baltimore Sun reports City Council voted Monday night 13 to one to ban the use of plastic bags and charge five cents to give any other kind of bag, including paper bags, to customers. Retailers would keep four cents of the fee and the city would get one cent. Some products, such as newspapers, would be exempt from the rule.

Another vote is planned for Nov. 18. If approved, the bill would advance to the mayor's desk. He could sign the ban or allow it to take effect without his signature.

Councilwoman Danielle McCray was the only person to vote against the proposal. She didn't say why she opposed it.