Mayors in large North Carolina cities reelected

Voters have returned incumbents to mayoral and council positions in some of North Carolina's largest cities.

Unofficial results show Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo all won reelection on Tuesday.

Lyles and Schewel earned second terms by comfortable margins. Saffo won a sixth term by about 4 percentage points. In Rocky Mount, Sandy Roberson will become the next mayor, winning a runoff.

Current Charlotte and Durham city council members on Tuesday's ballots also won additional terms.

As for voter referendums, Mecklenburg County residents rejected a quarter-cent sales tax increase for parks, education and the arts, while Durham residents approved a $95 million affordable housing bond.

All told, elections were held Tuesday in cities, towns and villages covering 92 of North Carolina's 100 counties.