Audit: Poor management causes Colorado State Fair money loss

The Colorado State Fair has lost money for 21 straight years and a state audit of the operation says it has not been managed strategically.

Colorado Public Radio reports the Colorado State Auditor's Office found the fair's deficits have averaged $4 million each year from 2014 to 2018.

The audit reports the Colorado State Fair Authority does not have a defined vision for its future, even though the organization paid $166,000 to a strategy consultant in 2017.

The audit says the authority has no comprehensive marketing plan and no target audience despite spending $1.1 million per year on marketing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fair leaders agreed to most of the audit's recommendations.

Fair manager Scott Stoller was hired in 2018 and says it is ready to start a "long, heavy process" of improvement.