Tennessee governor working to dip into welfare reserve

Gov. Bill Lee says his administration is gearing up to use a portion of its $732 million in reserves from a federal welfare program for families with children.

The large surplus has come under scrutiny after first being flagged last month in a report by the Beacon Center of Tennessee, a conservative think tank.

According to the report, the state receives $190.9 million annually through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program but last year spent just $71.1 million of that money.

Lee, a Republican, initially defended the reserve amount by arguing that the surplus would provide a cushion for a potential future economic downturn.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

However, on Monday, Lee told reporters that he was open to using the surplus on a variety of options to continue helping Tennessee's poor.