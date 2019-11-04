Photo Gallery: Miami International Auto Show

Nickolas Unzaga, 4, is transfixed by the large screen promoting the 2020 Chevy Corvette at the Miami International Auto Show that runs for ten days in November (1-10) as car enthusiasts gather at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the annual car showcase on its first weekend Sunday, November 3, 2019. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 was selected “Star of the Show” from the Southern Automotive Media Association at the 49th annual Miami International Auto Show as announced today at the association’s annual auto show luncheon and awards presentation at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette is a crowd pleaser at the Miami International Auto Show that runs for ten days in November (1-10) as car enthusiasts gathered at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the annual car showcase on its first weekend Sunday, November 3, 2019.
The Miami International Auto Show runs for ten days in November (1-10) as car enthusiasts gather at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the annual car showcase on its first weekend Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Mia, 2, center, sits on the father’s lap, Rene Diaz, left as family check out the interior of the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SVR at the Miami International Auto Show that runs for ten days in November (1-10) as car enthusiasts gathered at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the annual car showcase on its first weekend Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Detailer Andre Adams polishes the 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid during the Miami International Auto Show that runs for ten days in November (1-10) as car enthusiasts gathered at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the annual car showcase on its first weekend Sunday, November 3, 2019.
