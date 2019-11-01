Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

The US delivers justice to al-Baghdadi

The Hartford Courant

Oct. 29

There is victory, and then there is justice. In America's long war versus those who commit terror, the pursuit of these two noble aims isn't synonymous.

Victory against a shape-shifting enemy defined by ideology is elusive. Yet justice is measurable as the United States seeks to root out and punish the murderous leaders of al-Qaida and its offshoots, including Islamic State.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday morning that U.S. Special Operations forces overnight had swooped into a Syrian compound and chased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to his death. When the raiding Americans arrived by helicopter, al-Baghdadi fled into a "dead-end" tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest, Trump said.

Add al-Baghdadi to the list of terror group masterminds and field-level commanders who evaded the United States military, and justice, for only so long. In May 2011, the U.S. tracked Osama bin Laden to Pakistan, where the black-ops specialists of Navy SEAL Team Six cornered and killed him. Many others have been eliminated, yet the terrorist threat remains.

Al-Baghdadi was formidable, arguably the most wanted man on Earth. Evil and shrewdly calculating, he built Islamic State from the remnant of al-Qaida in Iraq into a terrorist army and super-cell that both conquered territory and exported its violent beliefs. Islamic State adherents killed 131 people in Paris in November 2015 in a series of attacks. Two people inspired by Islamic State killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, in 2015.

In Syria and Iraq, Islamic State's sudden rise caught the U.S. off guard and stunned the poorly trained Iraqi army. President Barack Obama had dismissed Islamic State as the "junior varsity" before belatedly reversing course.

By 2014, al-Baghdadi controlled swaths of territory across Syria and Iraq and declared himself leader of a transnational Islamist caliphate. The group used brutality as a calling card, torturing and executing individuals. Among the many victims: American journalist James Foley.

The U.S. and an international coalition eventually crushed Islamic State on the battlefield, eliminating the would-be caliphate, though not its full membership or identity. Much of the credit in Syria for Islamic State's defeat goes to the Syrian Kurdish-led militia, who acted as boots on the ground for the U.S.

Those Syrian Kurds are now under attack by Turkey, and it's notable, and alarming, that as the Syrian Kurds pulled from the border region with Turkey, there were reports of Islamic State militants and family members escaping from Kurdish-held prisons in Syria. On Sunday, Trump thanked the Kurds, as well as the Russian and Turkish governments, for cooperation in the al-Baghdadi operation.

The significance is that in the chaotic Middle East, as in Afghanistan, villainy lurks and may reappear in unwatched corners. Al-Qaida gave rise to Islamic State. What comes next? We said recently that Trump's pronouncement that the U.S. would abandon the Syrian Kurds was a grave mistake. Vigilance is required. The scourge of terrorism is not going to disappear soon.

As for terrorist leaders? Different story. Their lifespans are quantifiable: as short as possible. Al-Baghdadi operated in the shadows as a survival strategy. It worked until it didn't.

In its relentless pursuit, the U.S. has two justifications. First, going after an enemy leader is a force disrupter. Terrorism masterminds can't function as effectively when they're on the run. And second: the pursuit of justice. Whether apprehended or killed in action, al-Baghdadi deserved punishment. He was dangerous. He was evil.

He earned his fate.

MAINE

Overall election spending is the real scandal

Kennebec Journal

Nov. 1

A political action committee controlled by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon will have to pay a $500 penalty for a cash transfer during the 2016 election cycle that violated state laws.

Gideon admitted to the conduct, which she said resulted from bad advice. She made no attempt to conceal her conduct, and the fine she faces is just 10 percent of the maximum available to the state Ethics Commission, reflecting that although she violated the letter of the law, it was a minor infraction.

But it's big news because Gideon is an announced candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary to challenge Sen. Susan Collins for her seat in the U.S. Senate. Republican operatives are jumping on the the ruling, hoping to tag Gideon with a scandal that would hurt her if she were to become the nominee.

There is a scandal here, but it's not the one the Republicans are promoting. As in so many campaign finances cases, the conduct that was determined to be out of bounds is mild compared to the flood of corporate and private wealth into elections that has transformed our politics. Big money gives big donors outsize influence and drowns out the interests of regular people, but it's all perfectly legal.

With Election Day more than a year away, Collins and Gideon are close to beating the record fundraising total set by Collins and challenger U.S. Rep. Tom Allen in the 2008 cycle, the most expensive race in Maine history.

And that's just counting direct contributions to candidates. It doesn't take into account the perfectly legal unlimited spending by outside groups, or their funding by the perfectly legal "Super PACS" that receive unlimited donations from corporations, unions or individual mega-donors.

This kind of spending has eclipsed direct spending by campaigns and has flooded the airwaves with negative messages for which candidates don't have to take responsibility. It's the direct result of a line of Supreme Court decisions, the most famous being Citizens United v. the FEC, which asserted that corporate "persons" have 1st Amendment free speech rights, so their spending cannot be limited by law.

Since that decision in 2010, every Maine election has been the most expensive in history, and the trend is sure to continue. With partisan control of the U.S. Senate in the balance, expect to see unprecedented spending levels in Maine, fueled by corporations, national groups and wealthy individuals who don't really care about the people of Maine or our concerns. Reservoirs of cash are already being filled ready to flood that kind of "free speech" into whichever state has what looks like a close race, drowning out the the voices of the people who live there.

In 2016, Gideon used her personal credit card to make two $250 donations on behalf of her PAC to two other PACs, later reimbursing herself. She now knows that she should have made the donations directly from her PAC.

But who is going to be fined for the millions and millions of dollars that will flood the state next year? Why isn't that a scandal?

MASSACHUSETTS

On Election Day, make voices heard for the future of local government

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Nov. 1

No big-ticket mayoral races are on the ballot in Hampshire County or in Holyoke on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other important local contests and ballot questions that voters will decide when they head to the polls.

The polls are open in Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke and Northampton from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. City and town clerks have posted sample ballots on their respective websites for the public to view. With so many choices to make for the future of local government and as taxpayers, we urge everyone to make their voices heard in this year's municipal elections.

The Northampton City Council will see a significant change in personnel after Tuesday's results are tallied. There are contested races in Ward 1 between Andrew Smith and Michael Quinlan Jr.; in Ward 5 between Alex Jarrett and incumbent David Murphy; and in Ward 7 between Pennington "Penny" Geis and Rachel Maiore, while John Thorpe is running uncontested for the council's Ward 4 seat and Karen Foster for the council's Ward 2 seat. At a minimum, four new councilors will join the nine-member body.

There also are races for School Committee with a contest in Ward 3 between Emily Serafy-Cox and Howard Moore. Three candidates — Roni Gold, Susan Voss and Katherine Cardoso — are running for one of the committee's two at-large seats.

Five candidates are running for three seats as trustees of Forbes Library. The candidates are incumbent trustees Kathleen Wight and Joseph Twarog and newcomers Leslie Skantz-Hodgson, Maxine Schmidt and Emily Prabhaker. The seats are for four-year terms on the five-member board.

In Easthampton, five candidates are vying for four at-large seats on the City Council. Incumbents Margaret Conniff, William Lynch and Owen Zaret are on the ballot, along with candidates Laura Mae Douglass and Lindsey Rothschild. In Precinct 2, incumbent Homar Gomez faces a challenge from Erica Flood.

Easthampton voters will also decide four local ballot questions. Two questions ask whether to implement ranked-choice voting for district city councilors and the mayor, and a third addresses lengthening the mayor's term from two years to four. A fourth, nonbinding question asks voters whether to give city officials the option to create a municipal light plant, a city-owned entity empowered under state law to provide utilities such as gas, electricity and internet to residents and businesses.

In Holyoke, a field of 11 candidates has emerged to fill the City Council's six at-large seats. Incumbents Rebeca Lisi, Peter Tallman, James Leahy, Michael Sullivan and Joseph McGiverin face challenges from candidates Israel Rivera, Wilmer Puello-Mota, Deborah Aloisi, Nelson Lopez, Jordan Lemieux and Howard Greaney Jr. Candidate Michelle Trousil announced earlier on Facebook that was she was no longer running for office, though her name will appear on the ballot.

In Holyoke's Ward 3, incumbent councilor David Bartley is facing a challenge from Dennis Birks, while candidates Marc Hickey and Rebecca Birks are vying for the School Committee seat in the same ward. In Ward 4, candidates Libby Hernandez and Michael Siciliano are in a race for the council seat while incumbent Irene Feliciano-Sims is being challenged by Faizul Sibdhanny Jr. And in Ward 5, incumbent councilor Linda Vacon is in a contest with Jens Michaelsen.

Voters in Holyoke will also be asked to decide a Proposition 2½ debt-exclusion override to fund construction of two new middle schools in the city: one on the open block bounded by Cabot, Chestnut, Hampshire and Elm streets, and the other on the site of the existing William R. Peck School on Northampton Street. The project would receive up to $75.8 million in funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, or MSBA, while residents would have to cover the estimated remaining $54 million.

A second, non-binding public opinion advisory question asks voters whether Holyoke Gas & Electric should conduct a feasibility study for the gradual rollout of fiber optic internet for residents in the city to purchase. The findings would be presented at a City Council meeting by April 2022 or sooner, the question states.

In Amherst, voters will decide contested races for the School Committee's five at-large seats. Four incumbents — Allison Bleyler McDonald, Eric Nakajima, Kerry Spitzer and Peter Demling — face challengers Ben Herrington, Lauren Mills and Katie Lazdowski.

Online: https://bit.ly/2qgMWNK

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Inmate health bill warrants easy passage

Concord Mirror

Oct. 27

Congress, whose approval rating hasn't topped 30% in more than a decade, has been offered a chance to prove it can accomplish something despite the chaos that is the Trump presidency.

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster has teamed up with New Jersey senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker to sponsor a bill that would right a historic wrong, provide a measure of property tax relief, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care for the 2.3 million people behind bars in the United States and slow the revolving door that sees most of them return once released.

The bill is called the Humane Correctional Health Care Act. It deserves the support of every member of Congress, whether Democrat, Republican or independent.

The bill would end the federal Medicaid Inmate Exclusion policy which, since the founding of the low-income health care program in 1965, bans inmates from participating and kicks out those already covered by the program if they wind up behind bars.

The exclusion is unfair and disproportionately hurts the poor.

Nearly two-thirds of all jail inmates at any given time are awaiting trial and presumed innocent. But because they are behind bars they automatically lose access to health care covered by Medicaid. Arrestees who can make bail or are freed on personal recognizance do not lose coverage.

The exclusion punishes local taxpayers.

County jails and other correctional facilities by law must provide health care to inmates. Because of the exclusion, the cost of that care is paid by local taxpayers, not by state and federal government, which split the bill 50-50 for Medicaid recipients.

The exclusion is counterproductive.

Nationally, more than two-thirds of jail and prison inmates have a substance abuse or addiction problem and 80% suffer from mental illness, substance abuse or both. Patients already in treatment, usually in states like New Hampshire that expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act, lose access to it once incarcerated and grow sicker. They also become more likely to re-offend once released. That means more robberies, break-ins and crime victims.

When introducing the act, Rep. Kuster said, "If you were to design a system to fail Americans, including taxpayers, families, communities and those with substance use and mental health issues, this is the system you would design."

New Hampshire has approximately 2,600 inmates in state prison and another 2,000 or so in its county jails. Health availability varies by county. A lack of resources means that many inmates receive minimal treatment for mental illness or addiction problems. That contributes to a three-year recidivism rate of 47 or so percent. Prison intake staff see many familiar faces.

Kuster's bill would expand on programs like the one introduced by Merrimack County Department of Corrections Superintendent Ross Cunningham, a pioneer in intelligent approaches to incarceration and its alternatives. The program, including one underway in the county jail in Boscawen, allows inmates to continue drug and mental health treatment. That includes treatment with drugs like methadone and Suboxone used to wean people off opioids.

If Kuster's bill passes, the cost of that treatment would be borne by federal rather than local taxpayers and be widely available.

As we said earlier, eliminating the inmate exclusion deserves bipartisan support. We believe it will get it. But just to be sure that the president signs it, the bill's sponsors should rename it. It should be called the Trump to the Rescue Correctional Health Care Act.

RHODE ISLAND

The lure of the low digit

Providence Journal

Oct. 20

One of the oddities of Rhode Island — up there with its affection for coffee milk and the propensity of locals to give directions using landmarks that no longer exist — is the feverish passion of its residents for low-number license plates.

Journal Staff Writer Tom Mooney explored this interest in his entertaining tale about the "long and winding road" of Rhode Island license plate 7 ("Unlucky Number 7," news, Oct. 18).

Carmine Carcieri, who ran a Middletown car dealership, paid $25,000 for the license plate number, only to see the state Department of Transportation step in and cancel the transfer of the plate. He pursued the case all the way to the state Supreme Court, which denied him his precious object, on the grounds he had failed to establish any property interest in the number.

Six years later, Gov. Bruce Sundlun returned the plate to the road — by giving it to his wife, Marjorie.

Remarkably, Mr. Carcieri got the plate back, with Marjorie Sundlun's blessing, after the press got hold of the story.

In 2017, he sought to transfer the plate to Premier Land Development, of Providence, a move approved by Gov. Gina Raimondo. The president of that company, David Corsetti, is a campaign contributor to Ms. Raimondo and other Democrats, and the plate is now affixed to his Ford Platinum Explorer.

Indeed, the passion for plates intersects with political power in Rhode Island, as many things do.

Requests for low license-plate numbers (one, two or three digits) go to the governor's office, which either approves or rejects them. If the governor approves a transfer, an order goes to the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue the plate to that person, says DMV spokesman Paul Grimaldi.

"We receive requests from members of the legislature and many other Rhode Islanders, and we do our best to accommodate each request," said Raimondo spokesman Josh Block.

It's not hard to imagine this process becoming a way to reward political supporters.

Rhode Islanders' passion for distinction through low plate numbers was striking enough to be the subject of a 2005 Washington Post story.

In Rhode Island and a few other states, "plates with four numbers or fewer have a mysterious allure, making them so desirable that drivers bequeath them to relatives, pay large sums of money for them and jump at every opportunity to get them," the Post reported.

"Low-digit devotees say the plates are a status symbol: Owners are either important enough to get a plate from politicians, or they come from an important family that got a low-plate number years ago."

The story quoted John Raiche of Coventry: "A great number of people want to have them. I guess it's like anything else. When you want something and you can't have it, you want it more."

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported, a retired dentist in Delaware bid nearly $420,000 for a 2003 Mercedes station wagon — $6,800 for the car, $410,000 for the license plate, reading "20."

It does seem an odd way to feel like a big shot. It's not the result of saving the lives of children through charitable works or writing a great work of literature. It's a form of ego gratification based entirely on obtaining something that is rare and is coveted by other people.

But that's human psychology. And that's Rhode Island.

VERMONT

Now we're watching

Rutland Herald

Nov. 1

Thursday's vote was a defining moment for every member of the divided U.S. House of Representatives. The approved legislation formally authorizes and articulates guidelines for the next phase of the House's impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

History was watching, especially taking note of the votes cast by Republican members of Congress.

The 232-196 vote, which hewed closely to party lines, was likely to fuel the partisan fighting that has accompanied every stage of the impeachment inquiry and much of the Trump presidency. Nearly all Democrats backed the resolution, and House Republicans, who spent weeks clamoring for such a vote, unanimously opposed it.

Two Democrats — Reps. Collin Peterson, of Minnesota, and Jeff Van Drew, of New Jersey, who represent Republican-leaning districts — opposed the resolution.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, of South Carolina, one of the few Trump-district Democrats who has been reluctant about backing an impeachment inquiry, voted yes.

But this vote signaled that Democrats are on course to bring charges against the president later this year. At issue is whether Trump abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign leader to investigate his domestic political rivals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, described the impeachment inquiry as a "solemn" and "prayerful" process — "not cause for any glee or comfort."

At the same time, in a floor speech, Pelosi asserted, "I don't know why Republicans are afraid of the truth. . Every member should support the American people hearing the facts for themselves.

"That is what this vote is about. It's about the truth. And what is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy."

She is not wrong.

Republicans seem intent on casting a vote for party over a vote for their country. Yesterday marked the first time that many members were placed on the record, putting them on the right — or wrong — side of history (regardless of where you come down on the issue).

Some would argue that to cast a vote to stop the impeachment inquiry and ignore the testimony and evidence amassed already would be to condone the abuse of power by President Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, called the impeachment inquiry "an attempt to undo the last election" and "an attempt to influence the next one as well."

At the same time as the impeachment inquiry, House investigators heard testimony from Timothy Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council, who was expected to corroborate testimony from a senior U.S. diplomat who gave the most detailed account of the alleged quid pro quo.

The House's resolution allows the president and his counsel to request and query witnesses and participate in impeachment proceedings once they reach the Judiciary Committee, which is tasked with writing any articles of impeachment that will be voted on by the House. It also authorizes the House Intelligence Committee to release transcripts of its closed-door depositions to the public, and it directs the committee to write and then release a report on that investigation in the same fashion.

The resolution gives the Republican minority on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees a chance to subpoena documents and testimony — provided that either the Democratic chairman or a majority of the committee agrees. And it establishes special procedures under which the chairman and top Republican on the panel can take up to 90 minutes to make their cases or defer to a staff lawyer to do so.

Before the roll call, partisan tensions were visible on the floor of the House, as Democrats called attention to mounting evidence against Trump, while Republicans decried the process as secretive and unfair.

Yesterday's vote gives us heart that democracy is still at work. It prepares the way for every member of this Congress to ultimately go on record as to whether it is acceptable for an American president to seek help from a foreign government to win an election.

The choice is transparent now. House members face a choice: To take a stand upholding the integrity of our elections against abuses of presidential power or enter history as apologists for this president's unconscionable behavior.

"This moment calls for more than politics," said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts. "If we don't hold this president accountable, we will be ceding our ability to hold any president accountable."

And history will be watching.

