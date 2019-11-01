Wisconsin official: New hemp rules won’t impact 2020 growing

Wisconsin agriculture officials say new federal rules on industrial hemp production won't impact the 2020 growing season.

The state's producers are wrapping up their second year of growing hemp under Wisconsin guidelines for a pilot program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an interim final rule to establish the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program this week.

The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill directed the agency to create national regulations for growing industrial hemp, which was allowed under the 2014 farm bill. The new rule creates guidelines on record keeping, testing and licensing requirements for state and tribal hemp programs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sara Walling, a State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection official, told Wisconsin Public Radio Friday that the agency is still reviewing the rule to see how it will affect state regulations.