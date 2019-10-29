FAA expands order for inspections of certain new Airbus jets

U.S. safety officials are expanding inspection requirements of engines on new Airbus A220 jets after another plane suffered an in-flight engine shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the latest requirements on Tuesday, expanding an order published last month to look for compressor rotor cracks on some Pratt & Whitney engines.

The FAA action follows orders from regulators in Canada and Europe that A220s be flown at no more than 94% of full power above 29,000 feet.

There have been several reports of engine problems during flights. Most recently, a Swiss International Air Lines A220 flying from London to Geneva was forced to land in Paris. The airline briefly grounded its A220 fleet for inspections.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The single-aisle plane was designed by Canada's Bombardier and taken over by Airbus.