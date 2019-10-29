Washington state county jail to convert to homeless shelter

Washington state county officials have announced a proposal to turn a jail into a homeless shelter and use an additional sales tax for funding.

Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the proposal would convert the 288-bed jail on Pacific Avenue into a multi-care facility named the Yakima County Care Campus.

Yakima County commissioners say the 0.3% countywide sales tax which generates more than $3.5 million a year could fund the care facility with commissioner approval.

Officials say commissioners are expected to hold a city hall meeting Oct. 29 to decide.

Commissioners say the facility would offer mental health services, substance abuse treatment and long-term housing.

Officials say an 8,000-square-foot (743-square-meter) storage building on the jail's property would be used as permanent shelter.

Commissioners expect to fully convert the facility by 2026.