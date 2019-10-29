Business
Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
The chairman of a St. Louis County police board has resigned and another board member says she is being replaced after a jury found that a sergeant was discriminated against because he's gay and recommended that he be awarded nearly $20 million.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that County Executive Sam Page announced Roland Corvington's resignation Monday in a letter to county employees. Board member Laurie Westfall says Page also told her she's being replaced.
The departures come after jurors issued the judgement Friday in a lawsuit brought by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber. He testified that he was told he would need to "tone down his gayness" to secure a promotion to lieutenant.
Page could replace the entire board because all five members are serving on expired terms.
