State lawmakers hope to prevent crashes with rumble strips

Some Ohio lawmakers say they hope to prevent numerous vehicle crashes by gradually installing rumble strips down the center of some roads.

Ohio Rep. Timothy E. Ginter, a Salem Republican, is chief sponsor of a bill to require the state Department of Transportation to add rumble strips on all undivided, two-way highways with speed limits higher than 45 mph (72 kph).

The Dayton Daily News reports Ohio's House passed the bill unanimously in June and the Senate Transportation Committee held a hearing on it last week.

State Highway Patrol data shows more than 500 people have died over the past five years due to drivers crossing over the center of undivided Ohio highways.

The Federal Highway Administration says rumble strips have reduced rural two-lane road crashes by about 45% nationwide.