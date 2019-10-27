Restaurants getting used to Eugene’s single-use ordinance

Despite a 4-month-old city ordinance, Eugene restaurants still are adjusting to asking questions like, "Do you need a straw?" or "Would you like a fork?" when providing customers single-use items. Questions like those are required by the city code before a customer is offered certain items with their drink or meal.

A city ordinance that went into effect June 17 says that retail food and drink establishments must ask and a customer must reply with consent to the items for them to be provided. Reusable items are not included in the ordinance, and it applies to all single-use straws, utensils, stirrers and condiment packets, no matter what material they're made of.

Though it's been active for four months, there's still plenty of confusion about the ordinance's specifics. A manager at Toxic Wings' Valley River Center location was unaware that the ordinance wasn't limited to plastic, and staff at a nearby Burrito Boy thought it included lids.

Despite allowing four months to learn and adjust, the city's waste prevention office is being understanding. This week, it's sending out a letter to affected businesses recapping the rule. The letter begins, "As you may know ... ." But city waste prevention analyst Anna Reid said she expects mixed reactions.

"We're still in that awareness phase," Reid said. "Hopefully for a lot of people, it's just a reminder, hopefully they already were aware and it might clear up some confusion," Reid said. Confusion is mainly around what's included in the ordinance, and that it's a restriction, not a ban, on single-use items, according to Reid.

"I hear that word, and it's not a ban. We're just trying to add that intentionality to that interaction," she explained.

She said her goal with the letter is to educate and provide resources for business owners and staff. The letter will also direct people to a website with a printable sign for businesses, more information and contact info for Reid. So far, she hasn't gotten many comments or queries, supportive or otherwise, estimating about one comment every couple of weeks after an initial bump when it was first announced.

And, meanwhile, the city is not actively enforcing this ordinance. "We're complaint-driven. And so we're not visiting restaurants or anything to see if we 'got 'em,' to see if they have things set out," Reid said. The city office of code compliance has received one complaint related to the ordinance, and a fine was not issued, in line with the policy to provide a written warning on the first offense, according to Reid.

A visit to locally owned businesses confirmed that while most are aware of the ordinance, not all are clear on the specifics and some have not yet come into compliance.

Valley River Center's food court showed a range of situations. Bobahead Tea is now keeping straws behind the counter and staff has gotten used to asking customers if they want one. The irony is that a straw is necessary to drink bubble tea, explained employee Micah Fuller.

But Fuller said he's starting to see one to two customers a week bringing their own. Bobahead sells stainless steel straws that are wide enough to accommodate boba, or tapioca pearls, and just like their plastic counterparts, have a pointed tip to pierce the plastic seal that's put on the cup before serving.

"I personally am all for the ban," said Veronica Rodriguez, 22, a mall employee and customer at Bobahead who was getting tea and a straw to go. "Steel straws are way more handy." She explained that she's sad about the state of the oceans and thinks about sea turtles every time she uses straws.

"A lot of people are apathetic to helping the environment. It's definitely possible, it just takes effort," she said.

Straws also were behind the counter but plastic utensils were within reach next door at Toxic Wings and Fries, where manager Ian Adair said he was aware of the ordinance but that the business's three locations were "still adjusting."

"Not everyone wants to ask for straws in a drive-thru," he said, referring to Toxic's new drive-thru window on West 11th Avenue.

The straws Toxic uses are biodegradable corn-based plastic, Adair said, but he was not aware that the ordinance included such items.

"Ultimately, the reason is to pollute less," he said by way of interpreting the ordinance's intent.

Cutlery and straws have moved off the counter across the way at El Taco Fresco, where part-owner Noe Garcia said customers now have to ask for them.

Still, "Everyone wants a straw and a fork," he said, and no one brings their own. He's distributing exactly the same amount of single-use items, he said, but now "it's a little more work."

Ultimately, though, he chalked up the consumption to consumer habit. "It's the culture. They're used to it," he said.

Souper Bowls was one of the few places that has a sign displayed reminding customers to ask for single-use items if they need them, next to a rack of reusable utensils. Manager Elana Gilliam, 21, explained that the business started making single-use by request only earlier this year, before the ordinance took effect.

"We knew it was going to happen eventually anyway," she said of the rule and explained that customers have been supportive. She said the business does save money this way, even though sometimes reusables get thrown away.

Souper Bowls has used reusable soup bowls since day one, Gilliam said, because her mother, the business owner, is from Vietnam and was inspired by malls there, which commonly employ reusables in their food courts. Their plastic bowls are made to look like porcelain with a blue floral pattern. In addition to metal forks, they have plastic chopsticks and soup spoons out that are large enough to accommodate a mouthful of noodles and broth.

"Occasionally, people think it's unsanitary," Gilliam said of the reusables. That's rare, though, and she only hands out single-use items to one in six customers, almost exclusively for to-go orders, she said.

Gilliam also she poses the question a particular way to help customers notice their intention. "I ask them not if they want it but if they need it, because it's different. I have seen people make a conscious decision" to go without, she said.

"Even though it's something little, it's something they can do, and it has an impact. Maybe not individually, but as a whole."

A longtime local leader in reusable utensils is Provisions Market Hall. "We've been constantly auditing, 'How can we do better? What is best practice?'" said Jess Blaine, operations and creative director for Marché Restaurant Group. "It's all about durability and reuse as much as possible."

For close to 10 years, Provisions has been providing light-gauge stainless steel utensils to both dine-in and to-go guests. Made by the Libbey company, the fully recyclable "ecoware" utensils also can be washed and reused in-house or in customer's homes.

And if they're thrown away, as Blaine said much of the more permanent dine-in flatware was before, they're not nearly as expensive to replace. Provisions buys about 1,300 forks, 1,000 spoons and 300 knives a month, she said.

Though Provisions was already on track when the city ordinance was announced, Blaine said it's brought about a greater shift in thinking for staff. Now, "it's really about continuing staff training around single-use items. Always ask for GrubHub orders, lids for coffee, don't automatically put straws in anything anymore."

And, Blaine said, people are buying their own utensils for reuse. Provisions sells such items as silicone straws on its retail side, and "we're seeing that demand going way up," Blaine said.

Reid with the city is also hoping the shift in thinking will occur not just for consumers but for restaurant owners as well, and that it will lead them to consider reusable solutions.

"If there is a way they could adjust that could help their business, like saving money or not having to be asked constantly for an item, if they have the infrastructure in their restaurant or any establishment in place for them to be able to do something like (washing and reusing), I think that brings intentionality on their end as well," she said.

And she said she's anticipating constructive feedback after the letter goes out.

"I hope by the end of that (letter) people will feel that they have a resource with the city, and they don't have to just be concerned that they're going to get in some kind of trouble."