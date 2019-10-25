The Latest: GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike ends

United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Wentzville, Mo. "I don't feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can't keep striking. I've got to keep a roof over their head," said Higgins. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. Laurie Skrivan

The Latest on voting on a new contract at General Motors (all times local):

5 p.m.

General Motors workers voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company, ending a 40-day strike.

The United Auto Workers union says Friday that the contract was approved 23,389 to 17,501.

The vote means that workers will put down their picket signs and return to their jobs. Some will start as early as Friday night, and some production could resume on Saturday.

Skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

The union has decided that it will now bargain with Ford.

4:45 p.m.

Striking General Motors factory workers are putting down their picket signs after approving a new contract that will end a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company's U.S. production.

The United Auto Workers union confirmed that the contract passed on Friday but did not immediately announce vote totals.

Picket lines will end immediately, and skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16. Some production workers could return Friday night.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

4 p.m.

Striking workers at two large General Motors factories have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a contentious 40-day strike will end Friday.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest GM local.

Also, workers at an assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis approved the deal Friday.

National totals will be announced later Friday. Workers could go back to their jobs as early as Friday night.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at more than 30 U.S. factories.

11:30 a.m.

Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a 40-day strike will end.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local's website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories.

National vote totals will be released later Friday.