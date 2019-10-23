Pence pushes trade deal in Wisconsin, denounces Democrats

Vice President Mike Pence is calling for passage of a new trade pact during a stop in Wisconsin at a company owned by major Republican donors.

Pence spoke Wednesday to employees and others at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Pence says he came to Wisconsin "to turn up the heat on Congressman Ron Kind and the Democrats in Congress" to pass the deal known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Kind is a Democrat from La Crosse representing a western Wisconsin district.

The pact would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pence appeared at Uline after canceling a stop earlier in the day in Marinette so he could appear with President Donald Trump in Washington when he gave a statement on Syria.

Uline's founders, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, are Republican megadonors.