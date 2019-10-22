Business
Minnesota Court of Appeals weighs challenges to PolyMet mine
The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Wednesday on challenges by environmentalists and the Fond du Lac Band of Chippewa to the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.
The groups want to overturn decisions by the Department of Natural Resources to grant the project a permit to mine, and a dam safety permit, and its decision not to hold a contested case hearing before a neutral administrative law judge.
The Court of Appeals will also consider whether to extend a stay on the permits.
The court wants more information on how the DNR evaluated two developments that happened after the agency approved the permits last year. A mine dam failed in Brazil that had some similarities with PolyMet's design, and Swiss commodities giant Glencore acquired a controlling stake in PolyMet.
