Disgraced Hawaii couple to avoid trials with guilty pleas

A retired Honolulu police chief and his wife convicted of conspiracy are pleading guilty in remaining cases against them.

It's the latest disgrace for Louis and Katherine Kealoha, once considered a power couple. Katherine Kealoha is an ex-deputy Honolulu prosecutor.

Jurors in June convicted the Kealohas in a plot to frame a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

A second trial for bank fraud and identity theft was scheduled for January. In a deal with prosecutors, the Kealohas are expected to plead guilty Tuesday to bank fraud. Katherine Kealoha's attorneys say she will also plead guilty to identity theft.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She was facing a third trial for separate drug-dealing allegations with her pain physician brother. She's also expected to plead guilty in that case.