Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

The Oklahoman. Oct. 20, 2019.

— Win-win on gaming is goal for Oklahoma tribes

We could soon learn whether a dispute between the governor and Oklahoma's Indian tribes will end amicably and quickly, or drag out for some time to come.

The meeting Oct. 28 in Shawnee is the result of Gov. Kevin Stitt announcing earlier this year that he wants to renegotiate the gaming compacts that dictate the types of games tribes can offer and spell out the state's share of the revenue. Stitt contends the state should get a larger share in some cases.

The governor also argues the compacts, which date to 2004, expire at year's end. The tribes say the compacts renew automatically on Jan. 1 if new terms are not agreed upon.

That's a central sticking point. But in a meeting Thursday with The Oklahoman, the heads of the state's five largest tribes also said that it's wrong to view this as a contract negotiation, a term Stitt has used.

A compact, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said, is "an agreement between two governments, and there is no restriction on the length of time that agreement can exist."

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said that with contracts, "it's usually a business deal, then you look at how it benefits you most by profit. In a compact, you have to look at your constituency and make sure it's best for your constituents. Us and the state, all of us, we had to come to those agreements. That's what happened in 2004."

Stitt angered many tribal leaders at the outset with an op-ed in which he said the fees paid to the state were the lowest in the nation. The tribes have undertaken a major media campaign that focuses on ways the tribes have benefited the state.

A study released in July by Oklahoma City University said Oklahoma's tribes had a $12.93 billion economic impact to the state in 2017. The tribes generate $4.6 billion in wages and benefits, directly and indirectly, and support roughly 96,000 jobs. The study was based on data gathered from 15 of Oklahoma's 38 federally recognized tribes.

"You're looking at representatives of governments that have such an immense positive impact on this entire state — economically, health and well-being, housing, across the board," Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The five leaders noted that in addition to what they provide state coffers through their gaming "exclusivity fees," they provide considerable money, programs and services to tribal members and nonmembers alike. They don't want to see those impacted negatively.

Batton said he was "cautiously optimistic" an agreement could be reached without having to go to court. Anoatubby said progress has been made, "and in my view, there's hope."

Stitt designated the attorney general to take the lead for the state. The tribal leaders said the meeting Oct. 28 will be their first chance to hear and consider the state's analysis.

"People can disagree when they have agreements, and that seems to be what's happened," Hoskin said. "We just want to get to the point where we can resolve it."

Batton said the dispute has been viewed as a business deal involving taxation and exclusivity fees. "If we can figure out what we're trying to do for Oklahoma," he said, "we can come to an agreement."

Tulsa World. Oc. 22, 2019.

— Private school parents shouldn't be able to use public school money for their kids to enroll in virtual charters

Six parents are going to court after their private school children were removed from the state's largest virtual charter school.

It may seem odd, but the seven children involved were simultaneously enrolled in private schools in Oklahoma County and Epic Charter School, which is a privately owned public school that offers largely self-paced classes online and in blended formats. Epic unenrolled the children in August and September because the simultaneous enrollments violate the school's contract with the state virtual charter school board.

The parents — whose litigation offers no explanation for why they want their children in both school systems — maintain that their kids are being denied their right to a free public education and that their children are being discriminated against because their families earn enough money to afford a private school. The state Constitution says: "The Legislature shall establish and maintain a system of free public schools wherein all the children of the state may be educated." State's law prohibits charter schools from limiting enrollment based on a number of factors, including income level.

Whether state law prohibits private school children from enrolling in virtual charter schools or not is a question for the courts, but if it doesn't, it certainly should.

We have no problem with parents who can afford private schools taking their children there. But one of the consequences of opting out of the public school system ought to be not draining the available state funding for children who remain in public schools. That would be precisely the effect of allowing dual enrollment. It's piling privileges and opportunities on the wealthy and taking resources away from those who can least afford it.

Whatever the law says, the state virtual charter school board was acting sensibly and fairly when it insisted that private school students couldn't also be Epic students. If that's not what the law says, the Legislature needs to change the law to make it say that.

Muskogee Phoenix. Oct. 22, 2019.

— Correctional officers need help

Oklahoma correctional officers need help.

When a series of fights broke out last month at six state prisons, one inmate was killed, 36 were injured and several correctional officers were hurt.

Contraband is to blame. It is behind 100% of the violence that happens in the prison yard and remains the biggest security threat the prison system faces, said Matt Elliott, spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Prison gangs are often affiliated with trafficking and distributing illegal goods — including cellphones, drugs and weapons.

This has been a daily battle, not just on the inside of prison fences, but outside. People have been caught throwing bags over the fences, and those bags contain every kind of contraband you can think of.

Cellphone jamming won't work because it's illegal, so that's going to be a little more difficult to deal with.

And, despite efforts to hire more correctional officers, prisons still operate short-staffed, which makes conditions more dangerous for employees and inmates.

DOC now has the ability to offer higher starting pay, and they have enrolled more than 100 people in their upcoming training academy.

But, Cleveland said the agency can do more to protect employees. That includes purchasing additional walkie-talkies so that all employees behind bars can call for assistance. Right now, he said doctors, nurses, secretaries and other support personnel don't have access to them.

He also wants the agency to provide stab vests for all correctional officers.

"I don't think you can put a dollar amount on someone's life," he said.

We agree.

More officers are needed. They're working on solving that issue.

Providing walkie-talkies seems like a fairly inexpensive way to help support personnel to be safer.

And stab vests for employees is something DOC should be able to purchase. They are available at varying costs, but what cost do we put on employees' lives?