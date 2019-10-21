Oklahoma prison officials say cellphone jamming would help

Thousands of illegal cellphones are making it into the hands of prison inmates who use the devices to commit crimes, but prison officials say they're prohibited from using one of the most effective tools to stop it — jamming technology.

Prison officials from Oklahoma and South Carolina both testified before an Oklahoma Senate committee on Monday that cellphone-jamming technology was one of the best ways to stop the use of cellphones by inmates.

But the use of such technology by state agencies remains prohibited under federal law and is opposed by the wireless industry.

A spokesman for the wireless industry's trade group, Gerard Keegan, testified its greatest concern remains the inadvertent jamming of signals in nearby communities.

Federal legislation has been introduced to lift the prohibition.