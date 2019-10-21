Capital plan cash infusion bolsters $23B road plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.

The Democrat on Monday released the annual update to the state's transportation improvement program. Pritzker says that the state will spend more than $23 billion by 2025 to fix and expand 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) of roadways and 9 million square feet (836,000 square meters) of bridge decks.

Pritzker says the highway improvement program is double its originally predicted size because of last summer's approval of the governor's $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction program.

The plan represents a departure from past practice. Officials say it prioritizes maintaining roads over time. The plan reserves 75 percent of its funds for reconstruction and road preservation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

Online

Multiyear program: https://bit.ly/1PmfHhe