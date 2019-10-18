Montana unemployment rate holds at 3.3% in September

State officials say Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 3.3% in September.

That's the same 10-year low recorded that was recorded in August. The nationwide employment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5%

Total employment — which includes payroll, self-employed and agricultural jobs — showed a gain of 238 jobs while the labor force grew by 345 people. Payroll employment itself fell by 1,300 jobs in September.

State officials say those losses were spread across most private industries, while small job gains were seen in retail, trade and government.