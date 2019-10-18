Pence to visit Pennsylvania glass maker, tout trade pact

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to make the case for Congress to pass President Donald Trump's rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pence's Monday visit is to a high-tech glass maker near Scranton. That's near the childhood home of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Pence has made similar trips twice in five months to manufacturers in Pennsylvania. Trump will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an annual natural gas industry conference.

House Democrats and Trump's U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have, in recent months, reported progress toward a deal on Trump's U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pennsylvania is important to Trump's re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016's presidential election.